Joseph Guy RopartzBorn 15 June 1864. Died 22 November 1955
Joseph Guy Ropartz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1864-06-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0fa28edb-d09c-4a53-b7df-46c3026f7770
Joseph Guy Ropartz Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Guy Marie Ropartz (15 June 1864 – 22 November 1955) was a French composer and conductor. His compositions included five symphonies, three violin sonatas, cello sonatas, six string quartets, a piano trio and string trio (both in A minor), stage works, a number of choral works and other music, often alluding to his Breton heritage. Ropartz also published poetry.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joseph Guy Ropartz Tracks
Sort by
Prélude, marine et chansons (Marine)
Joseph Guy Ropartz
Prélude, marine et chansons (Marine)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prélude, marine et chansons (Marine)
Ensemble
Last played on
Serenade (1892)
Joseph Guy Ropartz
Serenade (1892)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Serenade (1892)
Conductor
Last played on
Prelude, marine et chansons for flute, harp and string trio
Joseph Guy Ropartz
Prelude, marine et chansons for flute, harp and string trio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prelude, marine et chansons for flute, harp and string trio
Performer
Ensemble
Last played on
Piece in B flat minor for trombone and piano
Joseph Guy Ropartz
Piece in B flat minor for trombone and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jpqsk.jpglink
Piece in B flat minor for trombone and piano
Last played on
Ceux qui, parmi les morts d'amour
Joseph Guy Ropartz
Ceux qui, parmi les morts d'amour
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v57wj.jpglink
Ceux qui, parmi les morts d'amour
Last played on
Prelude, Marine et Chansons
Joseph Guy Ropartz
Prelude, Marine et Chansons
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prelude, Marine et Chansons
Ensemble
Last played on
Piece In E Flat Minor For Trombone And Piano
Joseph Guy Ropartz
Piece In E Flat Minor For Trombone And Piano
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Piece In E Flat Minor For Trombone And Piano
Performer
Last played on
Joseph Guy Ropartz Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist