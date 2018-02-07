The Tashi Quartet (originally known as TASHI) is an ensemble of violinist Ida Kavafian, pianist Peter Serkin, cellist Fred Sherry and clarinetist Richard Stoltzman, founded in 1973 for the purpose of playing the Quartet for the End of Time as well as commissioning new works. The ensemble made several recordings for the RCA Red Seal label. After some 30 years of inactivity, in 2008 Tashi reunited for a tour to celebrate the centenary of Olivier Messiaen's birth.