Machine MenFormed 1998. Disbanded 2011
Machine Men
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1998
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0f9db691-3501-4118-8c18-e60177689656
Machine Men Biography (Wikipedia)
Machine Men was a Finnish heavy metal band that originally formed as an Iron Maiden cover band.
Vocalist Toni Parviainen started singing in 1998, with inspiration from Bruce Dickinson. Machine Men took their name from a song present on Dickinson's 1998 album "The Chemical Wedding".
After a two-year hiatus, the band broke up in February 2011 due to lack of interest from the members.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Machine Men Tracks
Sort by
DJ Adsorb
Machine Men
DJ Adsorb
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
DJ Adsorb
Last played on
Machine Men Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist