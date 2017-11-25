The Irresistible ForceBorn 1965
The Irresistible Force
1965
Mixmaster Morris (born Morris Gould, 30 December 1965) is an English ambient DJ and underground musician. Relating specifically to ambient music, Morris stated "It's exactly what you need if you have a busy and stressful life".
