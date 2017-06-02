Gossip (or The Gossip) was a three-piece American indie rock band from 1999-2016, formed in Olympia, Washington. For most of their career, the band consisted of singer Beth Ditto, multi-instrumentalist Brace Paine and drummer Hannah Blilie. After releasing several recordings, the band broke through with their 2006 studio album, Standing in the Way of Control (2006). A follow-up, Music for Men, was released in 2009. The band played a mix of post-punk revival, indie rock and dance-rock. Their last album, A Joyful Noise, was released in May 2012.