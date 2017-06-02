GossipUSA alt rock band. Formed 1999. Disbanded February 2016
Gossip
1999
Gossip Biography (Wikipedia)
Gossip (or The Gossip) was a three-piece American indie rock band from 1999-2016, formed in Olympia, Washington. For most of their career, the band consisted of singer Beth Ditto, multi-instrumentalist Brace Paine and drummer Hannah Blilie. After releasing several recordings, the band broke through with their 2006 studio album, Standing in the Way of Control (2006). A follow-up, Music for Men, was released in 2009. The band played a mix of post-punk revival, indie rock and dance-rock. Their last album, A Joyful Noise, was released in May 2012.
Gossip Tracks
Standing In The Way Of Control
Standing In The Way Of Control
Heavy Cross
Heavy Cross
Listen Up
Listen Up
Dark Lines
Dark Lines
Are You That Somebody?
Are You That Somebody?
Careless Whisper
Careless Whisper
Standing In The Way Of Control (Soulwax Nite Version)
Standing In The Way Of Control (Soulwax Nite Version)
Live Lounge: The Gossip
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2009-06-22T11:36:55
22
Jun
2009
Live Lounge: The Gossip
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Glastonbury: 2008
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2008-06-27T11:36:55
27
Jun
2008
Glastonbury: 2008
Worthy Farm, Pilton
