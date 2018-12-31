L'Trimm was a Miami bass hip-hop duo composed of Lady Tigra and Bunny D, two women from Kendall, Florida (an area of Dade County, slightly south-west of Miami). The group recorded three albums for Atlantic Records: Grab It! in 1988, Drop That Bottom in 1989 (which led The Source to name the group Hip-Hop Goddesses of the Month), and Groovy in 1991.