L'Trimm. Formed 1988. Disbanded 1991
L’Trimm
1988
L’Trimm Biography (Wikipedia)
L'Trimm was a Miami bass hip-hop duo composed of Lady Tigra and Bunny D, two women from Kendall, Florida (an area of Dade County, slightly south-west of Miami). The group recorded three albums for Atlantic Records: Grab It! in 1988, Drop That Bottom in 1989 (which led The Source to name the group Hip-Hop Goddesses of the Month), and Groovy in 1991.
L’Trimm Tracks
Drop That Bottom
L’Trimm
Drop That Bottom
Drop That Bottom
Cars With The Boom
L’Trimm
Cars With The Boom
Cars With The Boom
Cars That Go Boom
L’Trimm
Cars That Go Boom
Cars That Go Boom
