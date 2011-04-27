Taufiq QureshiBorn 1962
Taufiq Qureshi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1962
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0f8f3ba7-8805-4067-b1b3-cdf242d329e3
Taufiq Qureshi Biography (Wikipedia)
Taufiq Qureshi (born 1962) is an Indian classical musician. He is a percussionist and a composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Taufiq Qureshi Tracks
Sort by
Gateway 'Au Revoir'
Taufiq Qureshi
Gateway 'Au Revoir'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gateway 'Au Revoir'
Last played on
Taufiq Qureshi Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist