Ken ThorneBritish film and TV composer. Born 26 January 1924. Died 9 July 2014
Ken Thorne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1924-01-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0f853563-7552-40d9-b308-30b4b14c2c55
Ken Thorne Biography (Wikipedia)
Kenneth "Ken" Thorne (26 January 1924 – 9 July 2014) was a British television and film score composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ken Thorne Tracks
Sort by
They Might Be Giants (1971) - The Game's Afoot
John Barry, Ken Thorne, City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra & Nic Raine
They Might Be Giants (1971) - The Game's Afoot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
They Might Be Giants (1971) - The Game's Afoot
Composer
Last played on
The Legion's Last Patrol
Ken Thorne
The Legion's Last Patrol
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Chase
Ken Thorne
The Chase
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Chase
Last played on
Bossa Nova (In The Restaurant)
Ken Thorne
Bossa Nova (In The Restaurant)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bossa Nova (In The Restaurant)
Last played on
Theme from The Legion's Last Patrol
Ken Thorne
Theme from The Legion's Last Patrol
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ken Thorne Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist