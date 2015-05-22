D.A. Wallach (also known as D.A.) is an American musician and business executive. He is the former lead singer of the group Chester French and is currently a solo artist signed by Harvest Records, a subsidiary of Capitol Records. He is the former artist-in-residence at Spotify, a company where he was an early investor. As a business executive, he has invested in and advised several companies that have included SpaceX, Emulate, and Ripple.