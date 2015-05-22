D.A.D.A. Wallach
D.A. Wallach (also known as D.A.) is an American musician and business executive. He is the former lead singer of the group Chester French and is currently a solo artist signed by Harvest Records, a subsidiary of Capitol Records. He is the former artist-in-residence at Spotify, a company where he was an early investor. As a business executive, he has invested in and advised several companies that have included SpaceX, Emulate, and Ripple.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
