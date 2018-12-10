Kathron Sturrock
Kathron Sturrock is a British pianist who studied with Cyril Smith, Joan Trimble, Alfred Brendel and Rostropovich, and worked with Elisabeth Schwarzkopf.
She is a professor at the Royal College of Music and has recorded for Hyperion, Chandos, Pickwick, Sain, Gamut, ASV, Naxos and Black Box Records. Sturrock is the artistic director of the Fibonacci Sequence. She is also the only pianist to have twice won the prize for the best accompanist at the Sofia International Opera Competition.
She has performed in most countries in Europe, North America, India and Australia, performs regularly in the London concert halls, and records frequently for BBC Radio 3.
Lullaby
Rebecca Clarke
Lullaby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039xlny.jpglink
Lullaby
Last played on
The Cherry-blossom wand
Rebecca Clarke
The Cherry-blossom wand
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039xlny.jpglink
The Cherry-blossom wand
Last played on
Midsummer Moon for violin and piano
Rebecca Clarke
Rebecca Clarke
Midsummer Moon for violin and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039xlny.jpglink
Midsummer Moon for violin and piano
Last played on
Down by the Salley Gardens
Rebecca Clarke
Down by the Salley Gardens
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039xlny.jpglink
Down by the Salley Gardens
A Dream
Rebecca Clarke
A Dream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039xlny.jpglink
A Dream
Shy One
Rebecca Clarke
Shy One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039xlny.jpglink
Shy One
The Cloths of Heaven
Rebecca Clarke
The Cloths of Heaven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039xlny.jpglink
The Cloths of Heaven
Cello Sonata in D minor, Op 40 (4th mvt)
Dmitri Shostakovich
Dmitri Shostakovich
Cello Sonata in D minor, Op 40 (4th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
Cello Sonata in D minor, Op 40 (4th mvt)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1994: Prom 33 - A tribute to Constant Lambert
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6gxj5
Royal Albert Hall
1994-08-12T12:06:26
12
Aug
1994
Proms 1994: Prom 33 - A tribute to Constant Lambert
Royal Albert Hall
