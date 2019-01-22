Bruce KulickBorn 12 December 1953
Bruce Kulick
1953-12-12
Bruce Kulick Biography (Wikipedia)
Bruce Howard Kulick (born December 12, 1953) is an American guitarist, musician and since 2000 a member of the band Grand Funk Railroad. Previously, Kulick was a long-time member of the band Kiss (1984-1996). He was also a member of Union with John Corabi from 1997-2002 and Blackjack from 1979-1980.
Kulick has also released several solo albums, in addition to session work with various artists. He is the younger brother of guitarist Bob Kulick.
God Gave Rock 'n' Roll to You II
Bruce Kulick
God Gave Rock 'n' Roll to You II
God Gave Rock 'n' Roll to You II
