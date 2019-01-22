Bruce Howard Kulick (born December 12, 1953) is an American guitarist, musician and since 2000 a member of the band Grand Funk Railroad. Previously, Kulick was a long-time member of the band Kiss (1984-1996). He was also a member of Union with John Corabi from 1997-2002 and Blackjack from 1979-1980.

Kulick has also released several solo albums, in addition to session work with various artists. He is the younger brother of guitarist Bob Kulick.