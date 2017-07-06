Jim HughartBorn 28 July 1936
Jim Hughart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1936-07-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0f7ecf35-2a7b-4c81-9b71-7c6b3e8c3a61
Jim Hughart Biography (Wikipedia)
James David Hughart (born July 28, 1936) is a jazz and pop bass player.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jim Hughart Tracks
Sort by
(Looking For) The Heart Of Saturday Night
Pete Christlieb
(Looking For) The Heart Of Saturday Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4l1.jpglink
(Looking For) The Heart Of Saturday Night
Last played on
Stolen Moments (You Belong To Her)
Winard Harper
Stolen Moments (You Belong To Her)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvq5.jpglink
Stolen Moments (You Belong To Her)
Composer
Last played on
Back to artist