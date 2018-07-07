Johnny KlimekBorn 18 August 1962
Johnny Klimek
1962-08-18
Johnny Klimek Biography (Wikipedia)
Johnny Klimek (born August 18, 1962) is an Australian musician, music producer, and composer, best known for his work innovative work in underground electronica music scene and for his film scores.
I Frankenstein (2014) "Main Titles"
Johnny Klimek
I Frankenstein (2014) "Main Titles"
I Frankenstein (2014) "Main Titles"
Performer
Last played on
Perfume - The Story of a Murderer: Meeting Laura
Tom Twyker, Johnny Klimek, Reinhold Heil, Chen Reiss, Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra & Sir Simon Rattle
Perfume - The Story of a Murderer: Meeting Laura
Perfume - The Story of a Murderer: Meeting Laura
Last played on
End Titles (Sy's Theme)
Reinhold Heil
End Titles (Sy's Theme)
End Titles (Sy's Theme)
Last played on
A Hologram for the King (2016) - Mr Clay
Johnny Klimek
Johnny Klimek
A Hologram for the King (2016) - Mr Clay
A Hologram for the King (2016) - Mr Clay
Last played on
Moorish Scents
Tom Tykwer
Moorish Scents
Moorish Scents
Last played on
PERFUME - STORY OF A MURDERER (2006): Meeting Laura
Reinhold Heil
Reinhold Heil
PERFUME - STORY OF A MURDERER (2006): Meeting Laura
PERFUME - STORY OF A MURDERER (2006): Meeting Laura
Orchestra
Singer
Last played on
The International End Title
Tom Tykwer
Tom Tykwer
The International End Title
The International End Title
Last played on
