Tone is an instrumental post-rock band that formed in Washington, DC, in 1991. The group creates dynamic instrumental music using multiple electric guitars. While its two founding members, guitarist Norm Veenstra and drummer Gregg Hudson, have remained constant through most of the group’s history, Tone has also included former, current, or future members of Government Issue (Mitch Parker), Edsel (Nick Pellicciotto), Pitchblende (Justin Cherno), Velocity Girl (Jim Spellman and Kelly Riles, now known as Kelly Young), Thud (Gregg Hudson, Adam Rutland, and Bob Dotolo), Teen Idles (Geordie Grindle), Unrest (Phil Krauth), Wharton Tiers Ensemble (Kevin Kim), Strange Boutique (Steve Willett), Caligari (Dennis Kane), Smart Went Crazy (Hillary Soldati), Raymi (Gustavo Vargas), and Night Streets (Charles Andrews). Veenstra has stated in interviews that the band would never have fewer than three guitarists.

Tone has released albums on Kora Records, Neurot, Dischord, and Independent Project Records.