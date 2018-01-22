Josef GingoldBorn 28 October 1909. Died 11 January 1995
Josef Gingold
1909-10-28
Josef Gingold Biography (Wikipedia)
Josef Gingold (Russian: Иосиф Гингольд; October 28 [O.S. October 15] 1909 – January 11, 1995) was a Belarusian-Jewish-born classical violinist and teacher, who lived most of his life in the United States. At the time of his death he was considered one of the most influential violin masters in the United States with many successful students.
