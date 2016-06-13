Nicole Scherzinger (born Nicole Prescovia Elikolani Valiente; June 29, 1978) is an American singer, actress, and television personality. Born in Honolulu, Hawaii and raised in Louisville, Kentucky, she initially performed in high school plays, and studied at Wright State University before dropping out to pursue a musical career touring alongside American rock band Days of the New and through Popstars, became part of the short-lived girl group Eden's Crush. Scherzinger rose to fame as the lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls and released the albums PCD (2005) and Doll Domination (2008) becoming one of the world's best-selling girl groups of all time. Their hiatus saw Scherzinger's failed attempt to embark on her solo career with Her Name Is Nicole.

Following the group's disbandment, Scherzinger successfully ventured into television winning the tenth season of Dancing with the Stars and becoming a judge on The Sing-Off and on both US and UK versions of The X Factor. Her debut studio album Killer Love (2011) was released to moderate success and was preceded by the number-one single "Don't Hold Your Breath". In 2014, Scherzinger released her second album Big Fat Lie and starred on the West End revival of the musical Cats for which she received a Laurence Olivier Award nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. Since then, she shifted her focus back to television, winning I Can Do That (2015), co-hosting Best Time Ever with Neil Patrick Harris (2015), appearing as panelist on Bring the Noise (2015), and starring in the television film Dirty Dancing (2017).