Emily Howell is a computer program created by David Cope, a music professor at the University of California, Santa Cruz. Emily Howell is an interactive interface that "hears" feedback from listeners, and builds its own musical compositions from a source database, derived from a previous composing program called Experiments in Musical Intelligence (EMI). Cope attempts to “teach” the program by providing feedback so that it can cultivate its own "personal" style. The software appears to be based on latent semantic analysis.

Emily Howell’s first album was released in February 2009 by Centaur Records (CRC 3023). Titled From Darkness, Light, this album contains her Opus 1, Opus 2, and Opus 3 compositions for chamber orchestra and multiple pianos. Her second album Breathless was released in December 2012 by Centaur Records (CRC 3255).