Mduduzi Edmund Tshabalala (17 January 1978 – 18 September 2016), also known as Mandoza, was a South African kwaito musician. Known for his hit singles such as Nkalakatha, Tornado, Sgelekeqe, Ngalabesi, Godoba and Indoda which topped the charts in South Africa and all over the african continent, his second album Nkalakatha released in 2000 became the biggest selling album in his career selling 350 000 units which made him a big African celebrity and a Kwaito multi-platinum selling artist to have come out of the African continent.