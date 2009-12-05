BUMP OF CHICKENFormed 1994
BUMP OF CHICKEN
1994
BUMP OF CHICKEN Biography (Wikipedia)
Bump of Chicken (バンプ・オブ・チキン Banpu Obu Chikin, stylized as BUMP OF CHICKEN) is a Japanese alternative rock group from Sakura, Chiba, Japan. The band members are Motoo Fujiwara (vocals, rhythm), Hiroaki Masukawa (guitar), Yoshifumi Naoi (bass) and Hideo Masu (drums). Since their conception in 1994, they have released twenty-three singles and eight albums. They are a popular group in Japan; every release since their third single, "Tentai Kansoku," has charted in the top ten on the Oricon Weekly Charts. Their music has been used in various video games and as theme songs for movies, television shows and anime in Japan. The band's name means counterattack from the weak man (弱者の反撃 jakusha no hangeki).
BUMP OF CHICKEN Tracks
Catch Ball
