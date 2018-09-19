Bebo NormanBorn 29 May 1973
Bebo Norman
1973-05-29
Bebo Norman Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeffrey Stephen "Bebo" Norman (born May 29, 1973) is a former contemporary Christian musician from Columbus, Georgia, US. His most successful album to date is Myself When I Am Real, which included hit songs "Great Light of the World" and "Falling Down". Other popular songs by Norman include "Disappear", "Nothing Without You", "I Will Lift My Eyes", and "Borrow Mine". He initially gained popularity when touring with another Christian band, Caedmon's Call. Norman's fans call themselves Simpletons. Norman is married to Roshare Finecey.
Bebo Norman Tracks
Into The Day
Bebo Norman
Into The Day
Into The Day
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Bebo Norman
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
