François Houle (born August 17, 1961, Lachine) is a Canadian jazz reedist. He plays primarily clarinet and soprano saxophone.
Houle studied music formally at McGill University from 1980 to 1984 and then at Yale University from 1985 to 1987, after which he pursued a career in jazz, studying under Steve Lacy. He lived in Vancouver, British Columbia from 1990. His album for Songlines Records, In the Vernacular: The Music of John Carter, was nominated for a Juno Award in 1999 for Best Contemporary Jazz Album.
14 Rue Paul Fort 6
14 Rue Paul Fort 6
