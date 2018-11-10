Sharkey BonanoBorn 9 April 1904. Died 27 March 1972
1904-04-09
Sharkey Bonano Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Gustaf "Sharkey" Bonano (April 9, 1904 – March 27, 1972), also known as Sharkey Banana or Sharkey Bananas, was a jazz trumpeter, band leader, and vocalist. His musical abilities were sometimes overlooked because of his love of being an entertainer; he would often sing silly lyrics in a high raspy voice and break into dance on stage.
Chinatown, My Chinatown
Chinatown, My Chinatown
Chinatown, My Chinatown
A Good Man Is Hard to Find
A Good Man Is Hard to Find
A Good Man Is Hard to Find
I'm Goin' Home
I'm Goin' Home
I'm Goin' Home
