Swallow the Sun
2001
Swallow the Sun Biography (Wikipedia)
Swallow the Sun is a Finnish extreme metal band. Their death-doom style emphasizes melody and atmosphere.
These Woods Breathe Evil
These Woods Breathe Evil
