Giovanni Battista BuonamenteBorn 1590. Died 29 August 1642
1590
Biography
Giovanni Battista Buonamente (ca. 1595 – 1642) was an Italian composer and violinist in the early Baroque era. He served the Gonzagas in Mantua until about 1622, and from about 1626 to 1630 served the Holy Roman Emperor Ferdinand II, Holy Roman Emperor in Vienna. Notably, in 1627 he played for the coronation festivities in Prague of Ferdinand III, son of the emperor. He then served as the violinist of Madonna della Steccata church in Parma. After a short service there, he arrived at his final position in 1633 of maestro di cappella at Assisi.
Sonata seconda a 3
Anima Christi sanctifica (Sarti); Brando quarto (Buonamente)
Il Ballo degli reali Amanti: 33. Ballo del Granduca a 7
Ballo del Gran Duca (from Il quarto libro de varie sonate, sinfonie, gagliarde, corrente,
