Brighouse and Rastrick BandFormed 1881
Brighouse and Rastrick Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1881
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0f6b4b28-9f33-4fde-9e31-d47f7a77ef60
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Brighouse and Rastrick Brass Band was formed in 1881. It is based in Brighouse, in Calderdale, West Yorkshire, United Kingdom.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
The King of Rome
The Unthanks
The King of Rome
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02j0wkp.jpglink
The King of Rome
Last played on
My Lagan Love
Traditional English, Brighouse and Rastrick Band & The Unthanks
My Lagan Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02j0wkp.jpglink
My Lagan Love
Composer
Last played on
The Floral Dance
Brighouse and Rastrick Band
The Floral Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Floral Dance
Last played on
Felton Lonnin
Johnny Handle
Felton Lonnin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02j0wkp.jpglink
Felton Lonnin
Last played on
The Shepherd's Song
Trad.
The Shepherd's Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Shepherd's Song
Last played on
Toccata
Girolamo Frescobaldi
Toccata
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br62y.jpglink
Toccata
Last played on
Radio City (1st Movement)
Peter Graham
Radio City (1st Movement)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Radio City (1st Movement)
Performer
Last played on
Sutherland's Law Theme
Hamish McCunn, Brighouse and Rastrick Band & David Hirst
Sutherland's Law Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sutherland's Law Theme
Composer
Last played on
The Floral Dance
The Brighouse & Rastrick Brass Band
The Floral Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Floral Dance
Performer
Last played on
April In Paris
Duke, Harburg, Alan Morrison, Brighouse and Rastrick Band, Mark Freeh & David Hirst
April In Paris
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
April In Paris
Composer
Performer
Last played on
Gresford (The Miners' Hymn)
Robert Saint
Gresford (The Miners' Hymn)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gresford (The Miners' Hymn)
Last played on
The First Noel
Brighouse and Rastrick Band
The First Noel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The First Noel
Last played on
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlement
Brighouse and Rastrick Band
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlement
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlement
Last played on
The Way We Were
Brighouse and Rastrick Band
The Way We Were
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Way We Were
Last played on
Floral Dance
Brighouse and Rastrick Band
Floral Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Floral Dance
Last played on
Gallery (4th & 5th movements)
Howars Snell, Brighouse and Rastrick Band & David King
Gallery (4th & 5th movements)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gallery (4th & 5th movements)
Composer
Last played on
Old Comrades
Carl Teike
Old Comrades
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Comrades
Last played on
The Westminster Waltz
Brighouse and Rastrick Band
The Westminster Waltz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Westminster Waltz
Last played on
Varied Mood
Ray Woodfield
Varied Mood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Varied Mood
Last played on
Barwick Green
Arthur Wood
Barwick Green
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Barwick Green
Last played on
Paradise Street
Gareth Malone
Paradise Street
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0249y7p.jpglink
Paradise Street
Last played on
The Padstow Lifeboat
Malcolm Arnold
The Padstow Lifeboat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql4t.jpglink
The Padstow Lifeboat
Last played on
Nimrod (Enigma Variations, Op 36)
Brighouse and Rastrick Band
Nimrod (Enigma Variations, Op 36)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nimrod (Enigma Variations, Op 36)
Last played on
Journey Of The Lone Wolf
Simon Dobson
Journey Of The Lone Wolf
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Journey Of The Lone Wolf
Last played on
Ground Force
Brighouse and Rastrick Band
Ground Force
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ground Force
Last played on
Spanish Eyes
kaempfert, Brighouse and Rastrick Band, Woodfield & Allan Withington
Spanish Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spanish Eyes
Composer
Conductor
Last played on
Slavonic Dance No 1
Brighouse and Rastrick Band
Slavonic Dance No 1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Slavonic Dance No 1
Last played on
Conquest Of Paradise from 1492 Christopher Columbus
Vangelis
Conquest Of Paradise from 1492 Christopher Columbus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgqg.jpglink
Conquest Of Paradise from 1492 Christopher Columbus
Music Arranger
Last played on
Rhapsody For Baritone
Philip Sparke
Rhapsody For Baritone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rhapsody For Baritone
Singer
Conductor
Stardust
Hoagy Carmichael, Brighouse and Rastrick Band, Samuel Dye, Bill Geldard & Leigh Baker
Stardust
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stardust
Composer
Performer
Conductor
Pixie Dust
Richard Rock, Brighouse and Rastrick Band & Leigh Baker
Pixie Dust
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pixie Dust
Composer
Conductor
Carrickfergus
Irish Traditional, Brighouse and Rastrick Band, Stephen Roberts, Leigh Baker & Michael Cavanaugh
Carrickfergus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Carrickfergus
Composer
Music Arranger
Conductor
Auld Lang Syne
Simone Mantia
Auld Lang Syne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Auld Lang Syne
Conductor
Concertino For French Horn (closing section)
Carl Maria von Weber
Concertino For French Horn (closing section)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgh.jpglink
Concertino For French Horn (closing section)
Performer
Conductor
Concerto for Bass Tromone And Band (opening)
Derek Bourgeois
Concerto for Bass Tromone And Band (opening)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Concerto for Bass Tromone And Band (opening)
Performer
Conductor
Bravura
Peter Graham
Bravura
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bravura
Conductor
Wandrin'
Brighouse and Rastrick Band
Wandrin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wandrin'
Last played on
Dick Tracy: The House Of Shadows
Brighouse and Rastrick Band
Dick Tracy: The House Of Shadows
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dick Tracy: The House Of Shadows
Last played on
Finale from Variations Laudate Dominum
Brighouse and Rastrick Band
Finale from Variations Laudate Dominum
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spiriti
Brighouse and Rastrick Band
Spiriti
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spiriti
Last played on
Artist Links
Back to artist