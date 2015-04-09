ApelsinFormed 1974
Apelsin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1974
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0f6a9099-6380-4cbd-a9a3-6d720f3793b3
Apelsin Biography (Wikipedia)
Apelsin (Estonian for Orange) is an Estonian band created in 1974 by Tõnu Aare. Their lyrics are in the Estonian and Russian languages. During the Soviet era their LP albums were issued by the Soviet music monopoly Melodiya. The Russian name of the band was Апельсин. In both Estonian and Russian, the band's name means orange (fruit). Many songs and much of the music of the band are satirical.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Apelsin Tracks
Sort by
Igatsus
Tõnu Aare
Igatsus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Igatsus
Last played on
Apelsin Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist