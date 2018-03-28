Adele AnthonyBorn 1971
Adele Anthony
1971
Adele Anthony Biography (Wikipedia)
Adele Anthony (born 1 October 1970) is an Australian-American violinist. In 1984, at age 13, she was the youngest winner of the ABC Instrumental and Vocal Competition; she later won other international competitions and studied in New York. She is now based in the United States, where she lives with her husband Gil Shaham, and tours and records.
Second Movement Violin Concerto (Excerpt)
Philip Glass
Second Movement Violin Concerto (Excerpt)
Second Movement Violin Concerto (Excerpt)
Last played on
Violin Concerto no.1, 2nd movement
Philip Glass
Violin Concerto no.1, 2nd movement
Violin Concerto no.1, 2nd movement
Last played on
Violin Concerto (feat. Ross Edwards, Arvo Volmer & Adelaide Symphony Orchestra)
Adele Anthony
Violin Concerto (feat. Ross Edwards, Arvo Volmer & Adelaide Symphony Orchestra)
Violin Concerto (feat. Ross Edwards, Arvo Volmer & Adelaide Symphony Orchestra)
Last played on
