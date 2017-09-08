Cappella
1987
Cappella Biography (Wikipedia)
Cappella is an Italian electronic music group formed in 1987 by producer Gianfranco Bortolotti. The act went through a number of line-up changes over the years but was most successful in the early 1990s when it was fronted by British performers Kelly Overett and Rodney Bishop. Their biggest hit was "U Got 2 Let the Music", which reached No. 2 on the UK Singles Chart in 1993.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cappella Tracks
U Got 2 Let The Music
Cappella
Cappella
U Got 2 Let The Music
Last played on
U Got 2 Know
Cappella
Cappella
U Got 2 Know
Last played on
Move It Up
Cappella
Cappella
Move It Up
Last played on
Helyom Halib
Cappella
Cappella
Helyom Halib
Last played on
Take Me Away
Cappella
Cappella
Take Me Away
Last played on
Move On Baby
Cappella
Cappella
Move On Baby
Last played on
Upcoming Events
13
Dec
2019
Cappella, Jenny Berggren, Ace of Base, Vengaboys, 2 Unlimited, Snap!, Whigfield, Haddaway, Dr. Alban, Culture Beat, C+C Music Factory, Rednex, Robin S and La Bouche
First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK
14
Dec
2019
Cappella, Jenny Berggren, Ace of Base, Vengaboys, 2 Unlimited, Snap!, Whigfield, Haddaway, Dr. Alban, Culture Beat, C+C Music Factory, Rednex, Robin S and La Bouche
Resorts World Arena, Birmingham, UK
18
Dec
2019
Cappella, Jenny Berggren, Ace of Base, Vengaboys, 2 Unlimited, Snap!, Whigfield, Haddaway, Dr. Alban, Culture Beat, C+C Music Factory, Rednex, Robin S and La Bouche
SSE Arena, Wembley, London, UK
19
Dec
2019
Cappella, Jenny Berggren, Ace of Base, Vengaboys, 2 Unlimited, Snap!, Whigfield, Haddaway, Culture Beat, Dr. Alban, C+C Music Factory, Rednex, Robin S and La Bouche
The SSE Hydro, Glasgow, UK
20
Dec
2019
Cappella, Jenny Berggren, Ace of Base, Vengaboys, 2 Unlimited, Snap!, Whigfield, Haddaway, Dr. Alban, Culture Beat, C+C Music Factory, Rednex, Robin S and La Bouche
Manchester Arena, Manchester, UK
