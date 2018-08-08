Zenobia Powell PerryComposer, professor. Born 3 October 1908. Died 17 January 2004
Zenobia Powell Perry
1908-10-03
Zenobia Powell Perry Biography (Wikipedia)
Zenobia Powell Perry (October 3, 1908 – 2004) was an African American composer, professor and civil rights activist. She taught in a number of historically black colleges and universities and composed "music with clear, classic melodies." Her work has been performed by the Cleveland Chamber Symphony, the Detroit Symphony and West Virginia University Band and Orchestra.
Zenobia Powell Perry Tracks
Homage (to William Levi Dawson)
Zenobia Powell Perry
Homage (to William Levi Dawson)
Homage (to William Levi Dawson)
