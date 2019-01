Zenobia Powell Perry (October 3, 1908 – 2004) was an African American composer, professor and civil rights activist. She taught in a number of historically black colleges and universities and composed "music with clear, classic melodies." Her work has been performed by the Cleveland Chamber Symphony, the Detroit Symphony and West Virginia University Band and Orchestra.

