The Nuova Compagnia di Canto Popolare (literally "New Company of Folk Song"), also known by the acronym NCCP, is an Italian folk group, founded in Naples in 1969.
Vurria Addaventare
Trad.
Vurria Addaventare
Vurria Addaventare
Tammurriata Nera
Nuova Compagnia di Canto Popolare
Tammurriata Nera
Tammurriata Nera
