Boots ElectricBorn 24 September 1972
Boots Electric
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1972-09-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0f648b8d-2322-4609-bc4c-005e51e8641e
Boots Electric Biography (Wikipedia)
Jesse Everett Hughes (born September 24, 1972) is an American singer, songwriter, and musician. He is best known as the frontman of the rock band Eagles of Death Metal, with whom he has recorded four studio albums and a live album.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Boots Electric Tracks
Sort by
I Love You All The Thyme
Boots Electric
I Love You All The Thyme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Love You All The Thyme
Last played on
Complexity
Boots Electric
Complexity
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Complexity
Last played on
Boots Electric Theme
Boots Electric
Boots Electric Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boots Electric Theme
Last played on
Boots Electric Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist