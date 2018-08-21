Gale StormBorn 5 April 1922. Died 27 June 2009
Gale Storm
1922-04-05
Gale Storm Biography (Wikipedia)
Gale Storm (born Josephine Owaissa Cottle, April 5, 1922 – June 27, 2009) was an American actress and singer who starred in two popular television programs of the 1950s, My Little Margie and The Gale Storm Show.
Gale Storm Tracks
Dark Moon
Gale Storm
Dark Moon
Dark Moon
Last played on
I Hear You Knocking
Gale Storm
I Hear You Knocking
I Hear You Knocking
Last played on
Ivory Tower
Gale Storm
Ivory Tower
Ivory Tower
Last played on
