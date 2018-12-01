Jimpster
Jimpster Biography (Wikipedia)
Jimpster (a.k.a. Audiomontage, a.k.a. Franc Spangler, real name Jamie Odell) is a British deep house producer and DJ. Together with Tom Roberts, he founded the labels Freerange Records and Delusions of Grandeur. While producing his own tracks and playing live shows, Jimpster has also worked on remixes, including a remix of the song 400 years by Bob Marley.
Jimpster Tracks
Burning Up (Bawrut Remix)
Take U 2 My House (Jimpster remix)
Burning Up
The Sun Comes Up (Peggy Gou Remix)
The Sun Comes Up (Peggy Gou 6AM Mix) (feat. Jinadu)
Step By Step
Seventh Wave (Dirt Crew Rework)
Crave (feat. Florence Rawlings)
Eel Pie Island (Adam Port Remix)
Eel Pie Island (Adam Port Remix)
Porchlight And Rocking Chairs (Kink Remix)
English Rose
Head Spin
Porchlights & Rockingchairs
Brought To Bare ft Jonatan Backelie (Tanner Ross Remix)
Hold My Hand
Rollergirl
A Love Like This
These Times (Feat. Jinadu) (Dixon Refix)
