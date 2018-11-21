Timothy BrownClassical choral conductor. Born 9 December 1946
Timothy Brown
1946-12-09
Timothy Brown Biography (Wikipedia)
Timothy (Tim) Brown (born 9 December 1946) is an English choral conductor.
Timothy Brown Tracks
The Lord Is My Shepherd
Choir of Clare College, Cambridge
The Lord Is My Shepherd
The Lord Is My Shepherd
Last played on
Columba aspexit
Tarik O’Regan
Columba aspexit
Columba aspexit
Singer
Director
Last played on
Ave Maria
Tarik O’Regan
Ave Maria
Ave Maria
Last played on
Hail gladdening light
Charles Wood
Hail gladdening light
Hail gladdening light
Last played on
Locus iste
Tarik O’Regan
Locus iste
Locus iste
Last played on
Quatre motets sur des themes Gregoriens, Op.10
Maurice Duruflé
Quatre motets sur des themes Gregoriens, Op.10
Quatre motets sur des themes Gregoriens, Op.10
Last played on
Bring rest, sweet dreaming child
Tarik O’Regan
Bring rest, sweet dreaming child
Bring rest, sweet dreaming child
Singer
Last played on
O quam gloriosum
Tomás Luis de Victoria
O quam gloriosum
O quam gloriosum
Last played on
3 Motets from Sequence for St Wulfstan: No. 1 Beatus auctor saeculi
Tarik O’Regan
3 Motets from Sequence for St Wulfstan: No. 1 Beatus auctor saeculi
3 Motets from Sequence for St Wulfstan: No. 1 Beatus auctor saeculi
Last played on
O coruscans lux stellarum [O glistening starlight]
Hildegard von Bingen
O coruscans lux stellarum [O glistening starlight]
O coruscans lux stellarum [O glistening starlight]
Last played on
Songs of farewell for mixed voices, no.4; There is an old belief [chorus a 6]
Hubert Parry
Songs of farewell for mixed voices, no.4; There is an old belief [chorus a 6]
Songs of farewell for mixed voices, no.4; There is an old belief [chorus a 6]
Last played on
When David heard that Absalom was slain
Thomas Tomkins
When David heard that Absalom was slain
When David heard that Absalom was slain
Choir
Last played on
Funeral Music for Queen Mary
Henry Purcell
Funeral Music for Queen Mary
Funeral Music for Queen Mary
Ensemble
Last played on
Horn Quintet in E flat major, K 407 (3rd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Horn Quintet in E flat major, K 407 (3rd mvt)
Horn Quintet in E flat major, K 407 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
