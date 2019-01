Nothin' Fancy is an award-winning bluegrass band based in Buena Vista, Virginia and was formed in September 1994. The band's history is traceable to its parent band called East Coast Bluegrass Band, which was formed in Summer of 1985 with the purpose of competing in the East Coast Bluegrass Championship in Crimora, Virginia.

