Nothin' FancyFormed September 1994
Nothin' Fancy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1994-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0f59ddf9-4d7b-4d76-b043-e397ec7fc0cc
Nothin' Fancy Biography (Wikipedia)
Nothin' Fancy is an award-winning bluegrass band based in Buena Vista, Virginia and was formed in September 1994. The band's history is traceable to its parent band called East Coast Bluegrass Band, which was formed in Summer of 1985 with the purpose of competing in the East Coast Bluegrass Championship in Crimora, Virginia.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nothin' Fancy Tracks
Sort by
Papa Wants To Go Home In The Morning
Nothin' Fancy
Papa Wants To Go Home In The Morning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Papa Wants To Go Home In The Morning
Last played on
Kiss An Angel Good Morning
Nothin' Fancy
Kiss An Angel Good Morning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Hobo Song
Nothin' Fancy
The Hobo Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Hobo Song
Last played on
Simon Crutchfield's Grave
Nothin' Fancy
Simon Crutchfield's Grave
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Still Falling
Nothin' Fancy
Still Falling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Still Falling
Last played on
Nothin' Fancy Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist