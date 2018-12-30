William LawesBorn April 1602. Died 24 September 1645
1602-04
William Lawes (April 1602 – 24 September 1645) was an English composer and musician.
Consort suite "for the violls" a 6 in F major no.3 (Sunrise): Fantazy
Consort Suite à 6 No 3 in F major, 'Sunrise' (Air)
Consort Sett a 6 in F major "Sunrise" (Fantazy)
Consort Suite à 6 No 1 in G minor (Fantasy)
Royal Consort Sett No 1 in D minor (Aire; Alman; Corant)
In The Envy of the Night
Almain/Coranto/Sarabande
Alman; Galliard (Fantasia Suite No 1 in G minor)
Royal Consort Sett No.1 in D minor - V. Sarabande
2 Airs for 4
The Royall Consort Sett no. 5 in D major: IV. Aire: Corant - Corant-Aire: Morriss - Saraband
Gather Ye Rosebuds While Ye May
When man for sin thy judgment feels (extract)
Royal Consort Sett No 3 in D minor
Royal Consort Sett No.8 in C
Fantasy in 6 parts in C Major
Suite a 4 in G minor
See how Cawood's dragon looks
Consort Sett no. 3 for six viols in F major: Fantazy
PSALM 100: All people that on earth do dwell
Royal Consort Sett No 2 in D (2nd mvt)
Royal Consort No. 6 in D
Royal Consort No. 10 in B flat
Royal Consort Sett No.1 in D minor: IV. Corant; V.Sarabande
Royal Consort Sett No 4 in D major (Pavane)
The Last Song or Valediction from The Prince D'Amour
Consort Set a 5 No.3 in C minor
Cease, warring thoughts from The Masque of Beauty
Sinfony from Britannia Triumphans
The Last Song or Valediction (from 'The Prince d'Amour His Masque')
Consort Suite à 5 No 3 in C minor (Pavan)
Consort Sett à 5 in A minor (Aire)
Coranto VdGS 544
Musick, the Master of thy Art
Fantasia in C major
