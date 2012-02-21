Shabina Yasmin
Shabina Yasmin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0f51c4d2-c578-4591-b251-132ffe91794d
Shabina Yasmin Biography (Wikipedia)
Sabina Yasmin (Bengali: সাবিনা ইয়াসমিন; born 1953) is a Bangladeshi singer. She is best known as a playback singer in Bengali cinema. She has won Bangladesh National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer a record 12 times. She has recorded more than 1,500 songs for films and over 10,000 songs in total.
Yasmin was awarded Ekushey Padak in 1984 and Independence Day Award in 1996 by the Government of Bangladesh.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Shabina Yasmin Tracks
Sort by
Ek nodi rokto
Shabina Yasmin
Ek nodi rokto
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ek nodi rokto
Last played on
Kajar
Shabina Yasmin
Kajar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kajar
Last played on
Back to artist