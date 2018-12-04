Roger Waters Biography (Wikipedia)
George Roger Waters (born 6 September 1943) is an English songwriter, singer, bassist, and composer. In 1965, he co-founded the progressive rock band Pink Floyd with drummer Nick Mason, keyboardist Richard Wright, guitarist Bob Klose, as well as lead guitarist, singer, and songwriter Syd Barrett. Waters initially served as the bassist, but following the departure of Barrett in 1968, he also became their lyricist, co-lead vocalist, and conceptual leader.
Pink Floyd achieved international success with the concept albums, The Dark Side of the Moon (1973), Wish You Were Here (1975), Animals (1977), and The Wall (1979). By the early 1980s, they had become one of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful groups in popular music; by 2013, they had sold more than 250 million albums worldwide. Amid creative differences, Waters left in 1985 and began a legal dispute with the remaining members over their use of the band's name and material. They settled out of court in 1987.
- Would Roger Waters play The Wall on the Mexico / US Border - "I Would Happily Do It"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04vj1bn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04vj1bn.jpg2017-03-02T09:01:00.000ZRoger Waters chats with 6 Music's Matt Everitt about his new solo albumhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04vj0hk
Would Roger Waters play The Wall on the Mexico / US Border - "I Would Happily Do It"
Roger Waters Tracks
Sort by
Carry The Earth
Comfortably Numb (live)
The Wall (1984): Another Brick In The Wall
Wish You Were Here
Money - Radio City Music Hall 1985
Comfortably Numb - Glastonbury 2002
5.06 AM (Every Strangers Eyes)
Wait For Her
Smell The Roses
Bird In A Gale
Deja Vu
Brain Damage
Another Brick In The Wall (Part 1) (Live)
Vive La Commune de Paris
Latest Roger Waters News
Roger Waters Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
It's All A Dream, A 14 Hour Technicolour Dream
-
How did David Gilmour and Mary Beard end up working together!?
-
Pink Floyd's Nick Mason on the making of The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn
-
Anneka chats to Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason
-
“Syd just knew that Pink Floyd wasn’t what he wanted to do” – Nick Mason on the early days of the legendary band
-
Johnnie Walker visits the Pink Floyd exhibition at The V&A
-
Johnnie Walker visits the Pink Floyd 'Their Mortal Remains' Exhibition at The V&A
-
What is Nick Mason's favourite piece of legendary Pink Floyd memorabilia?
-
[LISTEN] The full David Gilmour chat with BBC 6Music's Matt Everitt
-
[LISTEN] David Gilmour chats with 6Music's Matt Everitt about his Pompeii gig