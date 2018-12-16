Gerónimo GiménezBorn 10 October 1854. Died 19 February 1923
Gerónimo Giménez Biography (BBC)
Gerónimo Giménez was born on 10 October 1854 in Seville, in the heart of Andalusia. He studied first with his father and then in Cádiz with Salvador Viniegra.
Precocious in ability, by the age of 12 he was playing first violin with the orchestra of Seville’s Teatro Principal and by 17 was conducting zarzuela performances there.This talented start was rewarded when he won a scholarship from the Diputación of Cádiz to the Paris Conservatoire. Studying with the violinist Delphin Alard and composer Ambroise Thomas, he showed his undoubted talent by winning first prize for harmony and counterpoint, ahead of his contemporary, Claude Debussy.
Like many musicians of the period, Giménez then visited Italy. Returning to Madrid, he became conductor at the Teatro Apolo in 1885, before moving on to the Teatro de la Zarzuela, where he conducted the first Spanish performance of Bizet’s Carmen.
While he went on to compose a number of symphonies and chamber works, his true passion was for the zarzuela form with which he had grown up: all told, he composed approximately 100 zarzuelas, some of which have achieved lasting popularity.
Of that legacy, it is El baile de Luís Alonso (‘Luís Alonso’s Dance’, 1896) and its sequel, La boda de Luís Alonso (‘Luís Alonso’s Wedding’, 1897), along with La tempranica (1900), that remain his most popular and successful works. In them he demonstrated his astounding ability to orchestrate with subtle wit, referencing diverse European music from Strauss to Puccini. However, despite his enlightened leadership of the Unión Artístico-Musical and the Madrid Concert Society, and his election to the Real Academia de Bellas Artes in 1914 (a position he never accepted), Giménez died in near-poverty in Madrid on 19 February 1923, his zarzuelas having temporarily fallen out of fashion. Fortunately, the resurgence of interest in the zarzuela in the late 20th century has restored his reputation.
Profile © Jan Fairley
Gerónimo Giménez Biography (Wikipedia)
Gerónimo Giménez y Bellido (10 October 1854, Seville – 19 February 1923, Madrid) was a Spanish conductor and composer, who dedicated his career to writing zarzuelas, such as La tempranica and La boda de Luis Alonso. He preferred to spell his first name with a "G", even though it began officially with a "J".
Although the details of his early years are not entirely certain, Giménez was probably born in Seville and spent his childhood and adolescence in Cádiz. A child prodigy, he began music lessons with his father and continued his education with Salvador Viniegra. By the age of 12, he was already playing among the first violins of the Teatro Principal orchestra in Cádiz. Five years later, he became the director of an opera and zarzuela company, making his debut in Gibraltar with a production of Giovanni Pacini's Safo.
A scholarship permitted Giménez to enrol at the Conservatoire de Paris in June 1874, where he studied violin with Jean-Delphin Alard and composition with Ambroise Thomas. He received the first prize for harmony and counterpoint. After graduation, he traveled to Italy and then returned to Spain, settling in Madrid. In 1885, he was named director of Teatro Apolo de Madrid, and shortly afterwards, of the Teatro de la Zarzuela.
Gerónimo Giménez Tracks
Sort by