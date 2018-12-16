Gerónimo Giménez was born on 10 October 1854 in Seville, in the heart of Andalusia. He studied first with his father and then in Cádiz with Salvador Viniegra.

Precocious in ability, by the age of 12 he was playing first violin with the orchestra of Seville’s Teatro Principal and by 17 was conducting zarzuela performances there.This talented start was rewarded when he won a scholarship from the Diputación of Cádiz to the Paris Conservatoire. Studying with the violinist Delphin Alard and composer Ambroise Thomas, he showed his undoubted talent by winning first prize for harmony and counterpoint, ahead of his contemporary, Claude Debussy.

Like many musicians of the period, Giménez then visited Italy. Returning to Madrid, he became conductor at the Teatro Apolo in 1885, before moving on to the Teatro de la Zarzuela, where he conducted the first Spanish performance of Bizet’s Carmen.

While he went on to compose a number of symphonies and chamber works, his true passion was for the zarzuela form with which he had grown up: all told, he composed approximately 100 zarzuelas, some of which have achieved lasting popularity.

Of that legacy, it is El baile de Luís Alonso (‘Luís Alonso’s Dance’, 1896) and its sequel, La boda de Luís Alonso (‘Luís Alonso’s Wedding’, 1897), along with La tempranica (1900), that remain his most popular and successful works. In them he demonstrated his astounding ability to orchestrate with subtle wit, referencing diverse European music from Strauss to Puccini. However, despite his enlightened leadership of the Unión Artístico-Musical and the Madrid Concert Society, and his election to the Real Academia de Bellas Artes in 1914 (a position he never accepted), Giménez died in near-poverty in Madrid on 19 February 1923, his zarzuelas having temporarily fallen out of fashion. Fortunately, the resurgence of interest in the zarzuela in the late 20th century has restored his reputation.

