David JamesCountertenor. Born 1956
David James
1956
David James Tracks
My heart's in the Highlands
Arvo Pärt
My heart's in the Highlands
My heart's in the Highlands
Last played on
Altus Solo I
Paul Giger
Altus Solo I
Altus Solo I
Ensemble
Conductor
Last played on
Media Vita In Morte Sums
Paul Giger
Media Vita In Morte Sums
Media Vita In Morte Sums
Ensemble
Conductor
Last played on
Incipit vita nova
Gavin Bryars
Incipit vita nova
Incipit vita nova
Last played on
S'on me regarde
anon, David Munrow, Early Music Consort of London, James Bowman, Charles Brett, David James, Rogers Covey‐Crump, Paul Elliott, Martyn Hill, Leigh Nixon, John Potter & Geoffrey Shaw
S'on me regarde
S'on me regarde
Composer
Last played on
Pia mater salvatoris for 3 voices (Old Hall MS)
Anonymous, The Hilliard Ensemble, David James, Ashley Stafford, Rogers Covey‐Crump, John Potter, Mark Padmore, Paul Hillier & Gordon Jones
Pia mater salvatoris for 3 voices (Old Hall MS)
Pia mater salvatoris for 3 voices (Old Hall MS)
Composer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1995: Prom 05
Royal Albert Hall
1995-07-24T11:42:33
24
Jul
1995
Proms 1995: Prom 05
Royal Albert Hall
