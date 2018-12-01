Susan FassbenderBorn 1959. Died 1991
Susan Fassbender
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1959
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0f487a4d-6cbb-4a6a-9031-dc62cdf5bae4
Susan Fassbender Biography (Wikipedia)
Susan Fassbender (1959–1991) was an English singer, songwriter and musician best remembered for the single "Twilight Café", which reached No. 21 in the UK Singles Chart in February 1981.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Susan Fassbender Tracks
Sort by
Twilight Cafe
Susan Fassbender
Twilight Cafe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Twilight Cafe
Last played on
Susan Fassbender Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist