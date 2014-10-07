PhrancBorn 28 August 1957
Phranc
1957-08-28
Phranc Biography (Wikipedia)
Phranc is the stage name of Susan Gottlieb (born August 28, 1957, Santa Monica, California), an American singer-songwriter whose career has spanned several decades.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
