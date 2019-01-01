Helen Maxine Reddy (born 25 October 1941) is an Australian singer, actor and activist. Born in Melbourne to a show-business family, Reddy started her career as an entertainer at age four. She sang on radio and television, and won a talent contest on a television programme Bandstand in 1966 for a ticket prize to New York City and an unsuccessful record audition. She pursued her international singing career by moving to Chicago and, subsequently, Los Angeles, where she made her debut singles One Way Ticket and I Believe in Music in 1968 and 1970, respectively. The B-side of the latter single, I Don't Know How to Love Him reached No. 13 in Canadian pop chart RPM and she was signed to Capitol Records a year later.

During the 1970s, she enjoyed international success, especially in the United States where she placed 15 singles in the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100. Six made the Top 10 and three reached No. 1, including her signature hit "I Am Woman". She placed 25 songs on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart; 15 made the Top 10 and eight reached No. 1, six consecutively. In 1974, at the inaugural American Music Awards, she became the first artist to win the award for Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist. In television, she was the first Australian to host her own one-hour weekly primetime variety show on an American network, along with several specials that were seen in more than 40 countries.