Joe LigginsBorn 9 July 1915. Died 26 July 1987
Joe Liggins
1915-07-09
Joe Liggins Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Christopher "Joe" Liggins, Jr. (born Theodro Elliott; July 9, 1916 – July 26, 1987) was an American R&B, jazz and blues pianist and vocalist who led Joe Liggins and his Honeydrippers in the 1940s and 1950s. His band appeared often on the Billboard magazine charts. The band's biggest hit was "The Honeydripper", released in 1945. Joe Liggins was the older brother of R&B performer Jimmy Liggins.
Joe Liggins Tracks
The Honey Dripper
Joe Liggins
The Honey Dripper
The Honey Dripper
Drippers Boogie
Joe Liggins
Drippers Boogie
Drippers Boogie
PINK CHAMPAGNE
Joe Liggins
PINK CHAMPAGNE
PINK CHAMPAGNE
Pink Champagne
Joe Liggins
Pink Champagne
Pink Champagne
Tanya
Joe Liggins
Tanya
Tanya
