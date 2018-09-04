Rahul SharmaBorn 25 September 1972
Rahul Sharma
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1972-09-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0f41d49e-133d-4919-b12b-d9763b18957d
Rahul Sharma Biography (Wikipedia)
Rahul Sharma (born 25 September 1972) is an music director and Indian classical santoor player.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rahul Sharma Tracks
Sort by
Orchids
Rahul Sharma
Orchids
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Orchids
Last played on
Solo on the santur: Raga Vachaspati
Traditional Indian & Rahul Sharma
Solo on the santur: Raga Vachaspati
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Solo on the santur: Raga Vachaspati
Composer
Last played on
Dhun: Misra Kirwani
Rahul Sharma
Dhun: Misra Kirwani
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dhun: Misra Kirwani
Last played on
Cloud's.....
Rahul Sharma
Cloud's.....
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cloud's.....
Last played on
Faith
Rahul Sharma
Faith
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Faith
Last played on
Raga Yaman: Jhala
Shivkumar Sharma
Raga Yaman: Jhala
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Raga Yaman: Jhala
Last played on
Faith Purity Innocence
Rahul Sharma
Faith Purity Innocence
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Faith Purity Innocence
Last played on
Melody of Jammu and Kashmir
Rahul Sharma
Melody of Jammu and Kashmir
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Melody of Jammu and Kashmir
Last played on
Rahul Sharma Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist