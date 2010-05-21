Michael StanleyBorn 25 March 1948
Michael Stanley
1948-03-25
Michael Stanley Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Stanley (born March 25, 1948 as Michael Stanley Gee in Cleveland, Ohio) is an American singer-songwriter, musician, and radio personality. Both as a solo artist and with the Michael Stanley Band, his brand of heartland rock was popular in Cleveland and around the American Midwest in the 1970s and 1980s.
Falling in Love with Rusalka
Among My Friends Again
