MDC (Millions of Dead Cops) is an American hardcore punk band formed in Austin, Texas in 1979. The band was subsequently based in San Francisco, California, and are currently based in Portland, Oregon. Originally formed as The Stains before changing their name, the band also changed their name to a different initialism of MDC with every new record released. They play fast hardcore punk music espousing far-left sociopolitical ideals, with singer Dave Dictor expressing his animal rights, gay rights, transgender rights, pro-racial equality and anti-capitalist convictions.

MDC eventually released material through ex-Dead Kennedys singer Jello Biafra's independent Alternative Tentacles label. In the 1990s, Dictor published editorials for the internationally distributed fanzine Maximumrocknroll. MDC's initial run ended in 1995, and the band spent five years on hiatus before Dictor returned in 2000 with new band members.