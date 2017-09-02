Richard SmallwoodBorn 30 November 1948
Richard Smallwood
1948-11-30
Richard Smallwood Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Smallwood (born November 30, 1948 in Atlanta, Georgia) is an American gospel music artist who formed The Richard Smallwood Singers in 1977 in Washington, DC.
