Will JenningsBorn 27 June 1944
Will Jennings
Will Jennings Biography (Wikipedia)
Wilbur H. Jennings (born June 27, 1944) is an American songwriter, who is popularly known for writing the lyrics for "My Heart Will Go On", the theme for the film Titanic. He has been inducted into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame and has won several awards including three Grammy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and two Academy Awards.
Will Jennings Tracks
Tears In Heaven
Eric Clapton
Tears In Heaven
Tears In Heaven
Up Where We Belong
Jack Nitzsche
Up Where We Belong
Up Where We Belong
