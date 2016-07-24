Baxter RhodesSinger songwriter, Lancashire
Baxter Rhodes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0f33eb0d-af30-4323-b420-353277352154
Baxter Rhodes Tracks
Sort by
Shine On
Baxter Rhodes
Shine On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shine On
Last played on
Old Pendle
Baxter Rhodes
Old Pendle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Pendle
Last played on
Wterfall
Baxter Rhodes
Wterfall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wterfall
Last played on
Sleeping
Baxter Rhodes
Sleeping
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sleeping
Last played on
With Me
Baxter Rhodes
With Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
With Me
Last played on
I Hope Your Troubles Disappear
Baxter Rhodes
I Hope Your Troubles Disappear
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sorry Now
Baxter Rhodes
Sorry Now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sorry Now
Last played on
Cabin Fever
Baxter Rhodes
Cabin Fever
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cabin Fever
Last played on
Back to artist